The Work (2017) - Movie Details
87 min.
Release Date
May 27, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
87 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Step inside Folsom Prison with three men from the outside as they join level-four convicts for a four-day intensive group therapy retreat. Together, they will all participate in "the work" of revealing their most raw emotions in order to rid themselves of the deep aggression their feel inside. One at a time, the men from the inside get in touch with themselves, break down, and all at once begin to heal, but it's the men... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
SIFF Capsule Review: If you’ve ever wanted to see what hardened criminals do in group therapy, now is your chance. The Work is a surprisingly captivating and emotional documentary set almost entirely inside a single room in Folsom Prison. Filmmakers Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous more or less let their subjects do the hard work as you get to see prisoners face their demons in shockingly explosive ways. It’s fascinating to see these men--one of whom apparently gutted another in two--vacillate between violence, anger and vulnerability. Full movie review »