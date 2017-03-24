NA
Their Finest (2017) - Movie Details

Romance Drama Comedy
117 min.
Release Date
March 24, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Lone Scherfig
Writer
Gaby Chiappe
Cast
Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Jack Huston, Richard E. Grant
Studio
EuropaCorp
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some language and a scene of sexuality

The year is 1940, Britain. With the nation devastated by the war, the British ministry turns to propaganda films to boost morale at home. Realizing their films could use “a woman’s touch,” the ministry hires Catrin Cole (Gemma Arterton) as a scriptwriter in charge of writing the female dialogue. Although her artist husband looks down on her job, Catrin’s natural flair quickly gets her noticed by charming lead scriptwriter Buckley (Sam Claflin). Catrin and Buckley... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
