Thelma
Thelma (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense Romance Foreign Drama
116 min.
Release Date
November 10, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Joachim Trier
Writer
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
Cast
Eili Harboe, Kaya Wilkins, Henrik Rafaelsen
Studio
The Orchard
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Thelma, a shy young student, has just left her religious family in a small town on the west coast of Norway to study at a university in Oslo. While at the library one day, she experiences a violent, unexpected seizure. Soon after, she finds herself intensely drawn toward Anja, a beautiful young student who reciprocates Thelma’s powerful attraction. As the semester continues, Thelma becomes increasingly overwhelmed by her intense feelings for Anja–feelings she doesn’t dare... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Thelma is a coming-of-age story where the director said fuck it, let’s make it a psychological thriller where the main character has super powers. The movie is now Norway’s official submission for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, and deservedly so. Full movie review »

