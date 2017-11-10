Release Date
November 10, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Thelma, a shy young student, has just left her religious family in a small town on the west coast of Norway to study at a university in Oslo. While at the library one day, she experiences a violent, unexpected seizure. Soon after, she finds herself intensely drawn toward Anja, a beautiful young student who reciprocates Thelma’s powerful attraction. As the semester continues, Thelma becomes increasingly overwhelmed by her intense feelings for Anja–feelings she doesn’t dare... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Thelma is a coming-of-age story where the director said fuck it, let’s make it a psychological thriller where the main character has super powers. The movie is now Norway’s official submission for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, and deservedly so. Full movie review »