Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - Movie Details

Action Comic Book Sci-Fi
Release Date
November 3, 2017
Director
Taika Waititi
Writer
Christopher Yost, Craig Kyle
Cast
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible... Full synopsis »

