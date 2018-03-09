Thoroughbreads (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
March 9, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily's contempt for her oppressive stepfather,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
