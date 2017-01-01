Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri movie poster
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri movie poster

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Comedy

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (IN BRUGES). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an... Full synopsis »

MOVIE PHOTOS

