Time Trap
Time Trap movie poster

Time Trap (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense Sci-Fi
88 min.
Release Date
May 19, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Mark Dennis, Ben Foster
Writer
Mark Dennis
Cast
Cassidy Gifford, Reiley McClendon, Brianne Howey, Olivia Draguicevich, Max Wright, Andrew Wilson
Studio
NA
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

A sci-fi time travel adventure, Time Trap centers around a group of archaeology students who trace their missing professor to a mysterious cave where a rift in the space-time continuum causes time to pass differently underground than on the surface.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

My wife insisted I join her for dinner in the other room, forcing me to pause Time Trap. I didn’t want to. That’s a sign of a good movie. Full movie review »
