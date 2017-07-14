To the Bone (2017) - Movie Details
107 min.
Release Date
July 14, 2017
DVD Release Date
July 14, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Ellen is an unruly, 20-year-old anorexic girl who spent the better part of her teenage years being shepherded through various recovery programs, only to find herself several pounds lighter every time. Determined to find a solution, her dysfunctional family agrees to send her to a group home for youths, which is led by a non-traditional doctor. Surprised by the unusual rules-and charmed by her fellow patients-Ellen has to discover for herself how to confront her... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Who knew the solution to anorexia was John Wick. The eating disorder drama To the Bone takes an inside look at life in an in-patient treatment center and serves as a vehicle for Lily Collins to flex her nearly non-existent muscles as a young woman struggling to overcome serious illness. Keanu Reeves co-stars as her take-no-bullshit therapist. Full movie review »