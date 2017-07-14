To the Bone movie poster
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
To the Bone
To the Bone movie poster

To the Bone (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
107 min.
Release Date
July 14, 2017
DVD Release Date
July 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Marti Noxon
Writer
Marti Noxon
Cast
Lily Collins, Keanu Reeves, Alex Sharp, Carrie Preston, Lili Taylor
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Ellen is an unruly, 20-year-old anorexic girl who spent the better part of her teenage years being shepherded through various recovery programs, only to find herself several pounds lighter every time. Determined to find a solution, her dysfunctional family agrees to send her to a group home for youths, which is led by a non-traditional doctor. Surprised by the unusual rules-and charmed by her fellow patients-Ellen has to discover for herself how to confront her... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Who knew the solution to anorexia was John Wick. The eating disorder drama To the Bone takes an inside look at life in an in-patient treatment center and serves as a vehicle for Lily Collins to flex her nearly non-existent muscles as a young woman struggling to overcome serious illness. Keanu Reeves co-stars as her take-no-bullshit therapist. Full movie review »
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Big Sick' is a Must-See Review: 'The Big Sick' is a Must-See
Review: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Review: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
An Interview with Aubrey Plaza An Interview with Aubrey Plaza
Review: 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Review: 'War for the Planet of the Apes'