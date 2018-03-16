Tomb Raider movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider movie poster

Tomb Raider (2018) - Movie Details

Action
Release Date
March 16, 2018
Director
Roar Uthaug
Writer
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Alastair Siddons
Cast
Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Kristin Scott Thomas
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
The 10 Best Tom Cruise Movies The 10 Best Tom Cruise Movies
On Blu-ray: 'Wonder Woman' On Blu-ray: 'Wonder Woman'
You Will Hate 'mother!' You Will Hate 'mother!'
Review: 'American Assassin' Review: 'American Assassin'