Investigative journalist Brea Stephens goes on what is supposed to be a romantic getaway to a cabin in the woods with her boyfriend, John Wilson, but after a chance encounter with a suspicious gang at a secluded truck stop, they find themselves unknowingly in possession of a phone containing proof of the gang’s sex trafficking exploits. Caught in the crosshairs of the relentless crew, Brea and John are left with one mission....survival.... Full synopsis »