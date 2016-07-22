Release Date
July 22, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
January 17, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Several passengers on a train in South Korea fight to survive a zombie outbreak that not only is spreading throughout the country but leaping from car to car.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Exciting, action-packed and moderately gory, Train to Busan is a satisfying zombie thriller, even if it isn’t enough to chew on to obtain classic status. Full movie review »