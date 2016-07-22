Train to Busan movie poster
Train to Busan
Train to Busan movie poster

Train to Busan (2016) - Movie Details

Action Horror Foreign
118 min.
Release Date
July 22, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
January 17, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Sang-ho Yeon
Writer
Sang-ho Yeon
Cast
Yoo Gong, Soo-an Kim, Yu-mi Jung, Dong-seok Ma
Studio
Well Go USA Entertainment
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Several passengers on a train in South Korea fight to survive a zombie outbreak that not only is spreading throughout the country but leaping from car to car.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Exciting, action-packed and moderately gory, Train to Busan is a satisfying zombie thriller, even if it isn’t enough to chew on to obtain classic status. Full movie review »
