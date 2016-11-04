Trolls movie poster
Trolls movie poster

Trolls (2016) - Movie Details

Family
92 min.
Release Date
November 4, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 7, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn
Writer
Erica Rivinoja
Cast
Anna Kendrick
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some mild rude humor

DreamWorks Animation’s TROLLS is an irreverent comedy extravaganza with incredible music! From the genius creators of SHREK, TROLLS stars Anna Kendrick as Poppy, the optimistic leader of the Trolls, and her polar opposite, Branch, played by Justin Timberlake. Together, this unlikely pair of Trolls must embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

