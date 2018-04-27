Truth or Dare (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
April 27, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) lead the cast of Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, a supernatural thriller from Blumhouse Productions (Happy Death Day, Get Out, Split). A harmless game of “Truth or Dare” among friends turns deadly when someone—or something—begins to punish those who tell a lie—or refuse the dare.
Directed by (Kick-Ass 2), the thriller co-stars Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali. The... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.