Uncle Drew (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy Sports
Release Date
June 29, 2018
Director
Charles Stone III
Writer
Jay Longino
Cast
Kyrie Irving, LilRel Howery, Shaquille O'Neal, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Chris Webber, Erica Ashv, Erica Ash, Lisa Leslie, Nick Kroll
Studio
Summit Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
