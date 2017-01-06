Underworld: Blood Wars movie poster
Underworld: Blood Wars
Underworld: Blood Wars (2017) - Movie Details

Action Horror
91 min.
Release Date
January 6, 2017
DVD Release Date
April 25, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Anna Foerster
Writer
Cory Goodman
Cast
Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Tobias Menzies, Lara Pulver, Charles Dance, James Faulkner, Peter Andersson, Clementine Nicholson, Bradley James, Daisy Head
Studio
Screen Gems
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody violence, and some sexuality

The next installment in the blockbuster franchise, UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

