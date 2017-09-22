Victoria & Abdul movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Victoria & Abdul movie poster

Victoria & Abdul (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
September 22, 2017 (Limited)
September 29, 2017
Director
Stephen Frears
Writer
Lee Hall
Cast
Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Adeel Akhtar, Simon Callow, Michael Gambon, Eddie Izzard, Ruth McCabe, Tim Pigott-Smith, Julian Wadham, Olivia Williams, Fenella Woolgar
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and language

The extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria’s (Academy Award winner Judi Dench) remarkable rule. When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself. As the Queen questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Wonder Woman' Review: 'Wonder Woman'
Review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Review: 'Baywatch' Review: 'Baywatch'
On Blu-ray: 'Get Out' is a Must-See On Blu-ray: 'Get Out' is a Must-See