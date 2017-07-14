War for the Planet of the Apes movie poster
War for the Planet of the Apes
War for the Planet of the Apes movie poster

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) - Movie Details

Action Drama Sci-Fi
Release Date
July 14, 2017
Director
Matt Reeves
Writer
Mark Bomback, Pierre Boulle
Cast
Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Terry Notary
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

