What Happened to Monday

In a not so distant future, where overpopulation and famine have forced governments to undertake a drastic "One Child Policy," seven identical sisters live a hide-and-seek existence pursued by the Child Allocation Bureau. The Bureau, directed by the fierce Nicolette Cayman (Glenn Close), enforces a strict family-planning agenda that the sisters outwit by taking turns assuming the identity of one person: Karen Settman (Noomi Rapace). Taught by their grandfather (Willem Dafoe) who raised and named... Full synopsis »

Seven siblings, seven days. You’re only allowed out of the house one day a week, because to the external world you’re all the same person. Oh, and you live in a world where overpopulation is such a problem that parents are only allowed one child—the rest are put in mandatory cryosleep until mankind determines a way to sustain more life.