What Happened to Monday movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
What Happened to Monday
What Happened to Monday movie poster

What Happened to Monday (2017) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Action
123 min.
Release Date
August 18, 2017
Director
Tommy Wirkola
Writer
Max Botkin, Kerry Williamson
Cast
Noomi Rapace, Willem Dafoe, Glenn Close, Robert Wagner, Marwan Kenzari
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
123 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

In a not so distant future, where overpopulation and famine have forced governments to undertake a drastic "One Child Policy," seven identical sisters live a hide-and-seek existence pursued by the Child Allocation Bureau. The Bureau, directed by the fierce Nicolette Cayman (Glenn Close), enforces a strict family-planning agenda that the sisters outwit by taking turns assuming the identity of one person: Karen Settman (Noomi Rapace). Taught by their grandfather (Willem Dafoe) who raised and named... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Seven siblings, seven days. You’re only allowed out of the house one day a week, because to the external world you’re all the same person. Oh, and you live in a world where overpopulation is such a problem that parents are only allowed one child—the rest are put in mandatory cryosleep until mankind determines a way to sustain more life. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Annabelle: Creation' Review: 'Annabelle: Creation'
Review: 'The Dark Tower' Review: 'The Dark Tower'
'Detroit' Review: Powerful, but Missing Something? 'Detroit' Review: Powerful, but Missing Something?
'Atomic Blonde' Review: Slick, Stylish, but Not Smart 'Atomic Blonde' Review: Slick, Stylish, but Not Smart