NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Whitney (2018) - Movie Details

Documentary
Release Date
July 6, 2018
Director
Kevin Macdonald
Writer
NA
Cast
Whitney Houston
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Whitney is the intimate, definitive account of the superstar’s life and career, authored by renowned Oscar®-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald. The only film officially supported by the late singer’s estate, it includes previously unreleased recordings, rare never-before-seen footage and live performances recorded by Houston at various stages her life, as well as original studio recordings and acapellas of some of the late singer’s greatest hits. Because the filmmakers had access to vast archives of the Houston... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'A Wrinkle in Time' Review: 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Review: 'Red Sparrow' Review: 'Red Sparrow'
Review: 'Annihilation' Review: 'Annihilation'
Review: 'Game Night' Review: 'Game Night'