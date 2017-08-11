Whose Streets? (2017) - Movie Details
100 min.
Release Date
August 11, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Missouri. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists, and... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
