Whose Streets? movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Whose Streets? movie poster

Whose Streets? (2017) - Movie Details

Documentary
100 min.
Release Date
August 11, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Missouri. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists, and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'
'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray 'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray