C+
Why Him?
Why Him? (2016) - Movie Details

Comedy
111 min.
Release Date
December 23, 2016
Director
John Hamburg
Writer
John Hamburg, Ian Helfer
Cast
Bryan Cranston, James Franco
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong language and sexual material throughout

Over the holidays, Ned (Bryan Cranston), an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter. The one-sided rivalry—and Ned's panic level—escalate when he finds himself increasingly out of step in the glamorous high-tech hub, and...

MOVIE REVIEW

Why Him? is pretty damn funny. Until it isn't.

MOVIE PHOTOS

