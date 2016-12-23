Why Him? (2016) - Movie DetailsComedy
111 min.
Release Date
December 23, 2016
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong language and sexual material throughout
Over the holidays, Ned (Bryan Cranston), an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter. The one-sided rivalry—and Ned’s panic level—escalate when he finds himself increasingly out of step in the glamorous high-tech hub, and... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Why Him? is pretty damn funny. Until it isn’t. Full movie review »