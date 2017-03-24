Wilson (2017) - Movie DetailsComedy
Release Date
March 24, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Woody Harrelson stars as Wilson, a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.