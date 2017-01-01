NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
Winchester

Winchester (2018) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
Spring 2018
Director
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
Writer
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
Cast
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
Studio
CBS Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Inspired by true events, WINCHESTER follows the story of firearm heiress Sarah Winchester (Helen Mirren), who was convinced that she was haunted by the souls killed at the hands of the Winchester Repeating Rifle. After the sudden deaths of her husband and child, she threw herself into the 24-hours a day, seven days a week construction of an enormous mansion designed to keep the evil spirits at bay. But when skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist Eric... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
Review: 'The Fate of the Furious' Review: 'The Fate of the Furious'
'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray 'Hidden Figures' Emerges on Blu-ray
Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Watch the Kick-Ass Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok'