Wind River (2017) - Movie Details

Crime Suspense
110 min.
Release Date
August 4, 2017
Director
Taylor Sheridan
Writer
Taylor Sheridan
Cast
Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Jon Bernthal
Studio
The Weinstein Company
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence, a rape, disturbing images, and language

Wind River follows a rookie female FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a veteran, local game tracker with a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate a murder on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of avenging the girl’s death.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

