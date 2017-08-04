Release Date
August 4, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence, a rape, disturbing images, and language
Wind River follows a rookie female FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a veteran, local game tracker with a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate a murder on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of avenging the girl’s death.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.