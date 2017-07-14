Twelve years after discovering her mother's suicide, 17-year-old CLARE SHANNON (Joey King) is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father JONATHAN (Ryan Phillippe) and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes. While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can't help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is... Full synopsis »