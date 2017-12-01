Wonder Wheel movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
Wonder Wheel movie poster

Wonder Wheel (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Comedy
101 min.
Release Date
December 1, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Woody Allen
Writer
Woody Allen
Cast
Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13

WONDER WHEEL tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny (Kate Winslet), an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Justin Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
The 10 Best Tom Cruise Movies The 10 Best Tom Cruise Movies
On Blu-ray: 'Wonder Woman' On Blu-ray: 'Wonder Woman'
You Will Hate 'mother!' You Will Hate 'mother!'
Review: 'American Assassin' Review: 'American Assassin'