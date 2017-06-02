Wonder Woman movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman movie poster

Wonder Woman (2017) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Action Comic Book
Release Date
June 2, 2017
Director
Patty Jenkins
Writer
Jason Fuchs, William M. Marston
Cast
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

According to the lore of the comic book, Wonder Woman is the superhero name of Diana, an Amazonian princess from Paradise Island, an uncharted island to which the Amazons fled to escape domination by the ancient Greeks and Romans. She has super strength, bracelets that deflect bullets and a golden lasso that ensnares victims and forces them to tell the truth. She has, at times, even had her own super vehicle, an invisible plane. What... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Kong: Skull Island - Planet of Nopes Kong: Skull Island - Planet of Nopes
Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need
Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer
On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same