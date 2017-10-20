Wonderstruck movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Wonderstruck movie poster

Wonderstruck (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
October 20, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Todd Haynes
Writer
Brian Selznick
Cast
Oakes Fegley, Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Millicent Simmonds
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on Brian Selznick’s critically acclaimed novel Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Review: 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Review: 'Baywatch' Review: 'Baywatch'
On Blu-ray: 'Get Out' is a Must-See On Blu-ray: 'Get Out' is a Must-See
Review: 'Alien: Covenant' Review: 'Alien: Covenant'