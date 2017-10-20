Wonderstruck (2017) - Movie Details
Release Date
October 20, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Based on Brian Selznick’s critically acclaimed novel Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.