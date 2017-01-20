xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017) - Movie DetailsAction
Release Date
January 20, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time

MPAA Rating

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion... Full synopsis »
