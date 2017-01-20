xXx: The Return of Xander Cage movie poster
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage movie poster

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017) - Movie Details

Action
Release Date
January 20, 2017
Director
D.J. Caruso
Writer
F. Scott Frazier, Chad St. John
Cast
Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, Conor McGregor, Tony Jaa, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Toni Collette, Donnie Yen
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW



MOVIE PHOTOS

