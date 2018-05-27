SIFF Review: ‘Angels Wear White’

A young hotel clerk witnesses a sexual assault on two underage guests but hesitates coming forward out of fear for her own wellbeing in Angels Wear White, a well done if ultimately forgettable drama about a horrible crime and the efforts to cover it up. Writer/director Vivian Qu wastes little time setting up the film’s conflict, but then spends the next hour and a half letting interest in her story slowly fade away. The movie is good for a while, but by the time the end credits roll, I simply didn’t care. It’s clear that the journey is intended to be more important than the conclusion, but the journey isn’t as fascinating as you’d expect.

This movie was reviewed as part of coverage for the 2018 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF).

By Erik Samdahl