SIFF Review: ‘Ruin Me’

C

A great concept flummoxed by bland execution, Ruin Me is a mildly entertaining but instantly forgettable horror flick about a group of young people who commit to an immersive horror experience in the woods—but what is supposed to be fiction ends up being far more deadly. Sadly, Ruin Me is ruined by dull performances and—worse—scare-free storytelling that lacks much edge and quickly becomes predictable. Take the same concept but hand it to someone able and/or willing to add some legitimate intensity (and a more satisfying third act) and you’d have a great little movie. As is, stick to car camping.

This movie was reviewed as part of coverage for the 2018 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF).

By Erik Samdahl