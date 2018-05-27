SIFF Review: ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’

What happens to the children left behind by drug cartel violence in Mexico? Writer/director Issa López explores such a question with what is marketed as a “dark fairytale,” in which a gang of kids attempt to fight back against the man who destroyed their lives, all the while haunted by ghosts lurking in the shadows. Tigers Are Not Afraid is like a grittier, more grounded iteration of a Guillermo del Toro fantasy, a satisfyingly small but focused drama that depicts the trauma of complete and utter loss while telling a convincingly fierce story of redemption. Not everything works, but strong performances by the young cast and creative direction by López result in a satisfying and haunting tale.

This movie was reviewed as part of coverage for the 2018 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF).

By Erik Samdahl