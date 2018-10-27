The Funniest Movies of 2018… So Far

I’m about to have a baby. Like, seriously, I am sitting on my couch at home waiting for my wife to experience the most intense pain of her life, but more importantly waiting for her to stop watching “New Girl” so we can switch back over to “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

So as I do this, realizing that my ability to watch evening press screenings may take a hit (parents everywhere are laughing at my use of “may”), I start thinking about existential things, like if God created the universe than who created God? And what movies do I really need to see over the remainder of the year?

Oh, and how come there have been so few legit comedies this year, and what else is there to make up the gap?

As I compiled my list of potential funny movies, I was surprised to come up with 16 entries—not a bad quantity for a year. But that list included films such as Ocean’s 8 (more amusing than funny), Paddington 2 (cute but overrated), Blockers (a comedy a lot of people would put toward the top of a list like this, but that really falls into that desperate-comedy category where you can tell the actors were fighting tooth and nail for every scrap of the uneven laughs it delivers), and even The Predator, which was a lot funnier than anyone wanted it to be (and certainly dumber).

So I narrowed the list down to just eight films—eight comedies or quasi-comedies that I would watch again with the specific intent to laugh.

Thankfully, the final two months of the year hold promise that this abridged list could become a full “Top 10.” For starters, Tiffany Haddish, who has struck out twice this year with Night School (where she was the bright spot) and Uncle Drew, has a comedy called Nobody’s Fool coming out this week, in which she plays the wild child who has to help her uptight sister figure out her relationship issues. The movie looks funny, which is more than can be said for the aforementioned films (I’d review it, except, you know, a baby and a presumably angry wife).

Only time will tell, but as it stands, here are the funniest movies of the year:

This coming-out teen drama doesn’t seem a likely candidate for a list such as this, but great writing and strong performances land a surprising number of jokes nonetheless.

This upcoming comedy stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, about a couple who make the scary decision to adopt three siblings.

My guilty pleasure on this list, I laughed aplenty during this sequel, which was a huge surprise considering I’ve never found the Broken Lizard crew all that funny (yes, that includes the original, highly overrated Super Troopers).

Ryan Reynolds delivers plenty of absurd, off-color laughs in this comic book sequel, perhaps best exemplified by a sequence in which he enlists a team of superheroes only to have them die one by one in the following scene.

Who knew Marvel was so funny? This Paul Rudd sequel is tighter, funnier and cleverer than its predecessor, and an easy watch even if you are sick of superheroes.

Despite being less a laugh-out-loud comedy than the other entries, this excellent film proves that regular day-to-day things can be just funny as manufactured humor.

One of the biggest box office hits of the year, Crazy Rich Asians somehow manages to overcome its cliché romantic-comedy plot to deliver a burst of pure energy full of hilarious characters and other funny situations.

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams are terrific in this high-concept crime comedy, which offers more than enough laughs to go around. A supporting turn by Jesse Plemons is the show-stealer, however.

By Erik Samdahl

