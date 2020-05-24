18 Movies to Watch on Netflix in June

Even as some countries and states ease their restrictions on social distancing, and some individuals openly defy mandates to wear masks and stay away from people because they “can’t let the Man tell them what to do,” it’s safe to say that a lot of people will still be staying home more often than not, ready to binge watch another month of entertainment.



Netflix has a lot of great movies coming to its platform this June – and no, I’m not paid to say that. Here are a few (well, more than a few) you should add to your list:

18. All Dogs Go to Heaven – June 1

For those with kids, you may remember this animated but often overlooked classic.

17. Casper – June 1

Speaking of overlooked kids’ films, who remembers the Christina Ricci-starring Casper? I have fond memories, though who knows whether it will stand up 25 years later.

16. Starship Troopers – June 1

I’ve personally never been a huge fan of this satire of propaganda and patriotism, but it certainly has its devout followers.

14. The Boy – June 1

Though not exactly high-class entertainment, this horror film, about a possessed doll, is a breezy detail punctuated by a rather surprising twist ending.

13. The Help – June 1

The Oscar-winner, which stars Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis, has gotten some heat for its “white savior” perspective, but it strikes a nice balance between feel-good positivity and exploration of serious issues.

12. V for Vendetta – June 1

Remember, remember, the fifth of November, the saying goes. While somewhat overrated, V for Vendetta marinates in style and a compelling revolutionary narrative that seems all the more fitting in today’s environment.

11. Da 5 Bloods – June 5

Spike Lee is a wholly inconsistent director, delivering as many outright disasters as he has classics, but it’s never wise to dismiss a new film from the impassioned visionary. Coming off 2018’s Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman, let’s see which camp this new drama falls into.

10. The Queen – June 1

Helen Mirren stars as the queen in Stephen Frears’ Oscar-winning drama, which follows Elizabeth as she struggles to offer a response after the death of Princess Diana.

9. Lady Bird – June 3

Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf star in this amusing coming-of-age tale, which garnered five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

8. Cape Fear – June 1

Robert De Niro plays a crazy person who kidnaps a family in Martin Scorsese’s vibrant remake. Side note: before ever since this movie, or its predecessor, I became acquainted with the story when The Simpsons spoofed it with Sideshow Bob as the villain.

7. Inside Man – June 1

Inside Man is what happens when Spike Lee restrains himself just a little bit, and the audience benefits. A taut crime thriller starring Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster, Inside Man is engrossing from start to finish.

6. E.T. The Extraterrestrial – June 1

Steven Spielberg’s classic still stands the test of time.

5. Clueless – June 1

A movie that probably should have become dated a month after its release has, astoundedly, turned into a priceless time capsule embodied by a perfect performance by Alicia Silverstone. Even funnier than it was back in 1995, Clueless is worth revisiting.

4. The Silence of the Lambs – June 1

The Silence of the Lambs is one of those rare movies that can be watched over and over and never get old. Anthony Hopkins is as frightening as ever, Jodie Foster is fantastic, and the escape sequence as gruesomely disturbing as you remember it.

3. Zodiac – June 1

And then there’s Zodiac, David Fincher’s engrossing serial killer movie that even to this day it seems many people have never seen. If you fall into that camp, resolve your shortcomings this month.

2. Twister – June 1

A little bit cheesy – the movie follows a group of competing tornado-chasers, after all – but still exciting in all the right ways, Twister is still a blast that deserves second wind.

1. Dark: Season Three – June 26? June 27?

The absolutely incredible time-travel show is rumored to return this month for its third and final season, marking the end of its complex yet utterly entertaining spiral into controlled chaos. June 27 is the date of the apocalypse in the show, so it likely will debut on or around that date.

By Erik Samdahl

