28 “New” Movies to Stream for Free in July that Aren’t Hamilton

Sure, everyone is flocking to Disney+ to watch Hamilton, but believe it or not, some people want to watch more than one thing in a month. Here are 28 movies that have arrived on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu this month–so, yes, not exactly free, but if you’re reading this you’re probably a subscriber of at least two of these services.

Without further ado…

28. Mean Streets – Netflix

This is not the way to win your trust with your list, but I’ll admit I have a blind spot: I’ve never seen this Martin Scorsese/Robert De Niro classic. This July, that will change.

27. My Cousin Vinny – Hulu

Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei star in this cherished comedy that is worth revisiting if you haven’t seen it since the 90s, as I imagine is the case with many people (including me).

26. Spanglish – Amazon

Don’t let Adam Sandler’s presence fool you: this is a surprisingly heartfelt romantic comedy that doesn’t involve romance between any of the three leads, which also include Tea Leoni and Paz Vega.

25. Pineapple Express – Netflix

The ultimate stoner comedy aside from Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle and probably others, this Seth Rogen/James Franco-starring “adventure” doesn’t get mentioned much these days, but it stands among their other career highlights surprisingly well.

24. Live Free or Die Hard – Hulu

I included the fourth Die Hard on this list for a reason: it gets trashed for no reason. While certainly a step down from the first three, it still is an effectively entertaining action film that is still recognizable as a John McClane movie (unlike the embarrassing fifth entry).

23. Cloud Atlas – Netflix

The Wachowskis made this centuries-spanning sci-fi epic and… not everyone got it. Perhaps it was just ahead of its time. Cloud Atlas is worth revisiting for its scope, vision, and ambition, and unique dialects.

While this Will Smith-starring drama about Muhammad Ali isn’t quite the knockout some hoped it would be, the final fight, a reenactment of the famous Rumble in the Jungle showdown, still sends shivers down my spine.

21. Patriots Day – Netflix

Sure, this Peter Berg/Mark Wahlberg collaboration isn’t their best (see Deepwater Horizon, released the same year), but Patriots Day, about the terrorist attack and subsequent manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers, is surprisingly suspenseful. Interestingly, Wahlberg, who plays the only fictional character in the movie, is the weak link.

20. Splice – Netflix

This sci-fi horror thriller is not without its shortcomings, but the intriguing premise and performances by Adrien Brody, Sarah Polley, and Delphine Chaneac make Splice a worthy (yet oft forgotten) entry in the genre.

19. MegaMind – Amazon

Take Despicable Me and blend it with The Incredibles and you get MegaMind, which has Will Ferrell playing a supervillain who is consistently defeated by Metro Man (Brad Pitt). While the Despicable Me franchise went on to make billions of dollars, MegaMind unfortunately and unfairly got pushed to the sidelines.

18. The Client – Hulu

If you’re looking for a good ol’ 90s legal thriller, and I know you are, head on over to Hulu to check out The Client, a John Grisham adaptation by the recently deceased Joel Schumacher. About a young boy who, after witnessing a mafia murder, deftly attempts to survive by enlisting a lawyer for $1 (Susan Sarandon) and avoiding testifying to prosecutor Tommy Lee Jones.

17. The Town – Netflix

Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning crime thriller is understandably and unfavorably compared to Heat, but still delivers some terrific acting and powerhouse acting from those involved.

16. Sleepless in Seattle – Netflix

Having just watched this one a month ago for the first time since the late 90s, I was surprised by just how well this romantic comedy holds up–aside from the fact that Meg Ryan spends much of the movie literally stalking Tom Hanks and his son.

15. Panic Room – Amazon

This David Fincher thriller, which has armed assailants attempting to infiltrate a panic room where Jodie Foster and her on-screen child, played by a young (and very boyish-looking) Kristen Stewart, are hiding, was one of the more inventive thrillers of the year. Not surprising, given Fincher’s eye for detail.

14. Hitch – Amazon

This Will Smith/Eva Mendes romantic comedy still holds up incredibly well, if you’re in the mood for good romantic comedies.

13. The Karate Kid Part I – Netflix

Well, of course.

Nicole Kidman delivers a powerful performance as a mother whose child is killed by a teen driver (Miles Teller, in an early, star-making role) in this riveting drama that avoids melodrama or unnecessary melancholy.

11. Million Dollar Baby – Netflix

Clint Eastwood’s boxing drama, about an old timer who agrees to train a determined female boxer (Hillary Swank, who won an Oscar for her performance alongside Eastwood for directing and Morgan Freeman in a supporting role), understandably makes the list.

10. Total Recall (1990) – Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ridiculous sci-fi action film is still as absurdly fun as it was 30 years ago.

9. Forgetting Sarah Marshall – Hulu

While Forgetting Sarah Marshall did have the unfortunate side effect of making Russell Brand hot stuff for a minute or two, this absolutely hilarious romantic comedy starring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, and Mila Kunis is a blast.

8. Best In Show – Hulu

Of all the Christopher Guest comedies, Best in Show is by far my favorite. This mockumentary boasts an amazing ensemble cast, most notably Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, who play a married couple arguably more in love with their dogs (these days, they’re likely more well known for playing a married couple on Schitt’s Creek).

7. The Witches (1990) – Netflix

A favorite when I was kid, I watched this one just a year or two ago and it still holds up incredibly well. Based on the Roald Dahl book, Angelica Houston plays an evil, disgusting witch who hates children so much she plans to turn them all into mice.

Keanu Reeves is popular again, so it’s fine time to recommend this one about a young man who finds himself being seduced by Satan himself, played deliciously by Al Pacino.

5. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves – Hulu

Yes, Kevin Costner can’t do a British accent, but who cares? In my eyes, no other Robin Hood movie holds a flame to this somewhat gritty, darkly humorous adaptation of the classic story.

4. Stardust – Netflix

If you’re looking for a highly entertaining, rather funny fantasy adventure film, look no further than this odd but completely accessible film from Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: First Class) that features a stellar cast including Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro

This movie for some reason came up in conversation with my mom, where she said, “Schindler’s List is so good but it’s not really a movie you want to watch again.” I told her I’ve watched it many times. The only reason this film is #1 on the list is because my guess is most people align to my mom’s sentiments on this one.

2. Grizzly Man – Hulu

Documentaries rarely make my lists, simply because there are very few I rewatch. Grizzly Man, about a man so dangerously in love with bears that it costs him his life, is breathtakingly absorbing and a fascinating character study, among other things.

1. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm – Netflix

The debate will never end… which Batman movie is best? But many don’t even consider this early 90s animated film, which has Batman up against an equally savvy vigilante seeking revenge.

By Erik Samdahl

Related categories: Movies