‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture, Director at 2020 Seattle Film Critics Awards

As a proud member of the Seattle Film Critics Society (I actually became president in 2020, an… interesting… year to become president of a film society), I’m pleased to share with you the winners of the 2020 Seattle Film Critics Society Awards.



Nomadland proved the big winner this year, landing five awards, including Best Picture of the Year. The film, documenting one woman’s turn to a modern-day nomadic lifestyle following the 2008 economic recession, also earned Chloé Zhao the Best Director award and a win for Best Film Editing. Frances McDormand was named Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Joshua James Richards’ work behind the camera secured a win for Best Cinematography.

A lot of other great films were honored as well… see the full list below.



The 2020 Seattle Film Critics Society Award Winners

Best Picture of the Year

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-jung Youn – Minari

Best Ensemble Cast

Da 5 Bloods – Kim Coleman, casting director

Best Action Choreography

Best Screenplay

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best Animated Feature

Wolfwalkers – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, director

Best Documentary Feature

The History of the Seattle Mariners: Supercut Edition – Jon Bois, director

Best Film Not in the English Language

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung, director

Best Cinematography

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Best Film Editing

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Best Original Score

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Production Design

Mank – Donald Graham Burt (Production Design); Jan Pascale (Set Decorator)

Best Visual Effects

Tenet – Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers

Best Youth Performance (18 years of age or younger upon start of filming):

Alan Kim – Minari

Villain of the Year:

The Invisible Man/Adrian Griffin – The Invisible Man – portrayed by Oliver Jackson-Cohen

By Erik Samdahl