‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture, Director at 2020 Seattle Film Critics Awards
As a proud member of the Seattle Film Critics Society (I actually became president in 2020, an… interesting… year to become president of a film society), I’m pleased to share with you the winners of the 2020 Seattle Film Critics Society Awards.
Nomadland proved the big winner this year, landing five awards, including Best Picture of the Year. The film, documenting one woman’s turn to a modern-day nomadic lifestyle following the 2008 economic recession, also earned Chloé Zhao the Best Director award and a win for Best Film Editing. Frances McDormand was named Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Joshua James Richards’ work behind the camera secured a win for Best Cinematography.
A lot of other great films were honored as well… see the full list below.
The 2020 Seattle Film Critics Society Award Winners
Best Picture of the Year
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Yuh-jung Youn – Minari
Best Ensemble Cast
- Da 5 Bloods – Kim Coleman, casting director
Best Action Choreography
Best Screenplay
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Best Animated Feature
- Wolfwalkers – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, director
Best Documentary Feature
- The History of the Seattle Mariners: Supercut Edition – Jon Bois, director
Best Film Not in the English Language
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung, director
Best Cinematography
- Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
Best Costume Design
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Best Film Editing
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Best Original Score
- Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Production Design
- Mank – Donald Graham Burt (Production Design); Jan Pascale (Set Decorator)
Best Visual Effects
- Tenet – Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers
Best Youth Performance (18 years of age or younger upon start of filming):
- Alan Kim – Minari
Villain of the Year:
- The Invisible Man/Adrian Griffin – The Invisible Man – portrayed by Oliver Jackson-Cohen