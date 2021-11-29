14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible movie poster

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (2021)

Documentary
101 min.
Digital Date
November 29, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Torquil Jones
Writer
NA
Cast
Nirmal Purja
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible explores Nepal’s deep connection to high-altitude mountaineering through the eyes of Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja, a fearless, fun-loving Nepali climber on a quest he dubs “Project Possible” - to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains in just seven months, breaking the previous record of seven years. With a team of skilled Sherpas, he traverses Mount Everest, K2, and other iconic peaks through extreme weather, life-or-death decisions, and the emotional... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'No Time to Die' Goes PVOD This Week. But Is It Worth It? 'No Time to Die' Goes PVOD This Week. But Is It Worth It?
Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is an Exercise in Tedium Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is an Exercise in Tedium
Sci-Fi Epic 'Dune' Deserves the Big Screen Sci-Fi Epic 'Dune' Deserves the Big Screen
'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat 'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat