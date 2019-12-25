1917 movie poster
1917 movie poster

1917 (2019) - Movie Details

War Drama
Release Date
December 25, 2019 (Limited)
January 10, 2020
Director
Sam Mendes
Writer
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Cast
George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Sam Mendes, the Oscar®-winning director of Skyfall, Spectre and American Beauty, brings his singular vision to his World War I epic, 1917.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
