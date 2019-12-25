Release Date
December 25, 2019 (Limited)
January 10, 2020
January 10, 2020
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Sam Mendes, the Oscar®-winning director of Skyfall, Spectre and American Beauty, brings his singular vision to his World War I epic, 1917.
At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
