22 July (2018) - Movie Details Suspense 133 min.

In Norway on 22 July 2011, right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik murdered 77 young people attending a Labour Party Youth Camp on Utøya Island outside of Oslo. A three-part story. About the survivors of the attacks, the political leadership of Norway, and the lawyers involved.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.