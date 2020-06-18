In the cockpit of a commercial airliner about to depart Berlin for Paris, the plane’s soft-spoken young American co-pilot, Tobias (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), runs through the preflight checklist with the German pilot, Michael (Carlo Kitzlinger). Tobias’ flight-attendant girlfriend, Gökce (Aylin Tezel), comes in to chat briefly with him about preschools for their son before preparing the passengers for takeoff.

But what starts out as a routine day on the job quickly turns into a life-or-death struggle when... Full synopsis »