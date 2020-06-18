7500 movie poster
D+
NA
7500
7500 movie poster

7500 (2020)

Suspense
Rated R
92 min.
Release Date
June 18, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
June 18, 2020 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Patrick Vollrath 
Writer
Patrick Vollrath, Senad Halilbasic
Cast
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, Paul Wollin
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence/terror and language

In the cockpit of a commercial airliner about to depart Berlin for Paris, the plane’s soft-spoken young American co-pilot, Tobias (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), runs through the preflight checklist with the German pilot, Michael (Carlo Kitzlinger). Tobias’ flight-attendant girlfriend, Gökce (Aylin Tezel), comes in to chat briefly with him about preschools for their son before preparing the passengers for takeoff. 

But what starts out as a routine day on the job quickly turns into a life-or-death struggle when... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets locked in a cockpit for 90 minutes--and we get locked in a bland concept thriller--for 7500, a movie that takes off and crash lands before clearing the runway. Full movie review »
