Release Date
January 7, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
January 22, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
127 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13
Rahim is in jail for a debt he hasn't been able to pay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint in exchange for paying back part of the debt. Rahim is then confronted with a crisis he would never have imagined.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
