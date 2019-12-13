Release Date
December 13, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
173 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material including violent images
Based on real events, A HIDDEN LIFE is the story of an unsung hero, Bl. Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife, Fani, and children that keeps his spirit alive... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.