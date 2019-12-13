A Hidden Life movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
A Hidden Life movie poster

A Hidden Life (2019) - Movie Details

War Drama
173 min.
Release Date
December 13, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Terrence Malick
Writer
Terrence Malick
Cast
August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Michael Nyqvist
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
173 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material including violent images

Based on real events, A HIDDEN LIFE is the story of an unsung hero, Bl. Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife, Fani, and children that keeps his spirit alive... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Good Boys' Review: 'Good Boys'
'Avengers: Endgame' Arrives on Blu-ray 'Avengers: Endgame' Arrives on Blu-ray
Review: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Review: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
Hobbs & Shaw is Stupid, and the Action Ain't Great Hobbs & Shaw is Stupid, and the Action Ain't Great