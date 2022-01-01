A Love Song movie poster
A Love Song
A Love Song movie poster

A Love Song (2022)

Drama Romance
81 min.
Release Date
TBA 2022
Director
Max Walker-Silverman
Writer
Max Walker-Silverman
Cast
Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Michelle Wilson, Benja K. Thomas, John Way, Marty Grace Dennis
Studio
NA
Running Time
81 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

After unhitching her camper at a lakeside in the mountains, Faye finds her rhythm cooking meals, retrieving crawfish from a trap, and scanning her old box radio for a station. She looks expectantly at the approach of a car or the mailman, explaining to neighboring campers that she’s waiting for a childhood sweetheart she hasn’t seen in decades. When he does arrive, Lito and Faye, both widowed, spend an evening reminiscing about their lives, losses,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Character actress Dale Dickey stars in the beautifully quaint A Love Song, in which she plays a lonely widow who reunites with her childhood sweetheart (Wes Studi) for a night. Written and directed by Max Walker-Silverman, his feature-length debut proves him to be a deft filmmaker. Full movie review »
