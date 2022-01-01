Release Date
TBA 2022
NA
81 minutes
Not Rated
After unhitching her camper at a lakeside in the mountains, Faye finds her rhythm cooking meals, retrieving crawfish from a trap, and scanning her old box radio for a station. She looks expectantly at the approach of a car or the mailman, explaining to neighboring campers that she’s waiting for a childhood sweetheart she hasn’t seen in decades. When he does arrive, Lito and Faye, both widowed, spend an evening reminiscing about their lives, losses,... Full synopsis »
Character actress Dale Dickey stars in the beautifully quaint A Love Song, in which she plays a lonely widow who reunites with her childhood sweetheart (Wes Studi) for a night. Written and directed by Max Walker-Silverman, his feature-length debut proves him to be a deft filmmaker. Full movie review »