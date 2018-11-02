NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

A Private War (2018) - Movie Details

Drama War
Release Date
November 2, 2018 (LA/NY)
November 9, 2018
Director
Matthew Heineman
Writer
Arash Amel
Cast
Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci, Tom Hollander
Studio
Aviron Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. After being hit by a grenade in Sri Lanka, she wears a distinctive eye patch and is... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the New 'Fantastic Creatures' Trailer Watch the New 'Fantastic Creatures' Trailer
The First 'Aquaman' Trailer is Here The First 'Aquaman' Trailer is Here
Shazam! Watch the New Trailer Shazam! Watch the New Trailer
Review: 'The Equalizer 2' Review: 'The Equalizer 2'