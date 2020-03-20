A Quiet Place Part II (2020)Horror
Release Date
March 20, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
