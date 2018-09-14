A Simple Favor movie poster
A Simple Favor (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense Crime
Release Date
September 14, 2018
Director
Paul Feig
Writer
Darcey Bell, Paul Feig
Cast
nna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, Rupert Friend
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A SIMPLE FAVOR, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

