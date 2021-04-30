About Endlessness movie poster
About Endlessness (2021)

Drama Fantasy
76 min.
Release Date
April 30, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Roy Andersson
Writer
Roy Andersson
Cast
Martin Serner, Jessica Louthander, Tatiana Delaunay, Anders Hellström, Jan-Eje Ferling, Bengt Bergius, Thore Flygel
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
76 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

ABOUT ENDLESSNESS is a reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendor and banality. We wander, dreamlike, gently guided by our Scheherazade-esque narrator. Inconsequential moments take on the same significance as historical events: a couple floats over a war-torn Cologne; on the way to a birthday party, a father stops to tie his daughter’s shoelaces in the pouring rain; teenage girls dance outside a cafe; a defeated army marches to a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

