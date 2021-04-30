Release Date
April 30, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
76 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
ABOUT ENDLESSNESS is a reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendor and banality. We wander, dreamlike, gently guided by our Scheherazade-esque narrator. Inconsequential moments take on the same significance as historical events: a couple floats over a war-torn Cologne; on the way to a birthday party, a father stops to tie his daughter’s shoelaces in the pouring rain; teenage girls dance outside a cafe; a defeated army marches to a... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
