B-
Adrift (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Suspense
96 min.
Release Date
June 1, 2018
Director
Baltasar Kormakur
Writer
Tami Ashcraft, Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell, David Branson Smith
Cast
Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for injury images, peril, language, brief drug use, partial nudity and thematic elements

Based on the true story of survival, a young couple's chance encounter leads them first to love, and then on the adventure of a lifetime as they face one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

When it comes to sailing across oceans, just say nope. Adrift, a true story about two carefree lovebirds who get walloped by a hurricane and struggle to survive on a crippled yacht with limited food and water—and a makeshift sail—is a reminder that people who opt to put themselves into such situations are silly, silly creatures. As for the movie, it’s a good but not great drama-thriller that has a lot going for it, but never quite brings things altogether. Full movie review »
