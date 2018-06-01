Based on the true story of survival, a young couple's chance encounter leads them first to love, and then on the adventure of a lifetime as they face one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.... Full synopsis »

When it comes to sailing across oceans, just say nope., a true story about two carefree lovebirds who get walloped by a hurricane and struggle to survive on a crippled yacht with limited food and water—and a makeshift sail—is a reminder that people who opt to put themselves into such situations are silly, silly creatures. As for the movie, it’s a good but not great drama-thriller that has a lot going for it, but never quite brings things altogether.