Affair, An

Release Date
May 19, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
In this steamy Norwegian thriller, a student pursues his bored, married gym teacher, but then he moves on and she becomes the obsessed one.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
SIFF Capsule Review: A steamy drama that hints at being something more never turns the corner, seemingly unwilling to do its protagonist real damage considering that she is having sex with one of her high school students, An Affair is a well-acted but ultimately unsatisfying romp. Andrea Bræin Hovig turns in a fine performance as a teacher in a loveless marriage who becomes enthralled by a student (Tarjei Sandvik Moe) after he sends her a dick pic. Does that actually work? Full movie review »