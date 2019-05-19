Affair, An movie poster
C
Affair, An
Affair, An movie poster

Affair, An (2019) - Movie Details

Romance Foreign Drama
90 min.
Release Date
May 19, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
Writer
Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
Cast
Andrea Braein Hovig, Tarjei Sandvik Moe, Anneke von der Lippe, Carsten Bjornlund, Agnes Kittelsen
Studio
NA
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

In this steamy Norwegian thriller, a student pursues his bored, married gym teacher, but then he moves on and she becomes the obsessed one.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

SIFF Capsule Review: A steamy drama that hints at being something more never turns the corner, seemingly unwilling to do its protagonist real damage considering that she is having sex with one of her high school students, An Affair is a well-acted but ultimately unsatisfying romp. Andrea Bræin Hovig turns in a fine performance as a teacher in a loveless marriage who becomes enthralled by a student (Tarjei Sandvik Moe) after he sends her a dick pic. Does that actually work? Full movie review »
