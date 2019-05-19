Affair, An

In this steamy Norwegian thriller, a student pursues his bored, married gym teacher, but then he moves on and she becomes the obsessed one.... Full synopsis »

A steamy drama that hints at being something more never turns the corner, seemingly unwilling to do its protagonist real damage considering that she is having sex with one of her high school students,is a well-acted but ultimately unsatisfying romp. Andrea Bræin Hovig turns in a fine performance as a teacher in a loveless marriage who becomes enthralled by a student (Tarjei Sandvik Moe) after he sends her a dick pic. Does that actually work?