After Yang (2022)

Sci-Fi Drama
Rated PG
96 min.
Release Date
March 4, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Kogonada
Writer
Kogonada
Cast
Colin Farrell,  Jodie Turner-Smith,  Justin H. Min,  Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja,  Haley Lu Richardson,  Sarita Choudhury,  Clifton Collins Jr.
Studio
A24
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and language

When his young daughter's beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, he discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn't know was there.

