Release Date
March 4, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and language
When his young daughter's beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, he discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn't know was there.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
